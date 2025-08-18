BlueScope Steel’s (ASX: BSL) Profit Slumps 90% on Impairment Charge; Shares Tumble

Australian steel manufacturer BlueScope Steel has announced a dramatic 90% fall in its full-year profit for the 2024–25 fiscal year. The significant downturn, which caused shares to drop by 7%, is primarily attributed to a substantial impairment charge related to its U.S. coated products business and weaker market conditions.

Breaking Down the Financials

BlueScope’s net profit after tax (NPAT) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, plummeted to A$83.8 million. This is a sharp decrease from the A$805.7 million reported in the previous fiscal year. The company’s revenue also saw a 4% dip, landing at A$16.3 billion.

A key factor behind the profit slump was a one-time impairment charge of A$439 million. This charge is linked to the BlueScope Coated Products business in North America, which was acquired in 2022 and has since underperformed, reporting an annual loss due to lower sales and operational difficulties.

Performance by Division

Once a significant profit driver, BlueScope’s North American division saw its underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fall by 45% to A$514 million. This was driven by lower selling prices and operational issues. The North Star steel mill in Ohio, a major asset, faced reduced margins.

The company’s Australian operations also experienced a downturn, with EBIT decreasing by 31% to A$262 million, reflecting weaker market conditions at home.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook

Following the announcement, BlueScope’s shares fell by as much as 7%, reaching their lowest point in over seven weeks before recovering slightly.

Despite the poor annual results, BlueScope has expressed cautious optimism for the first half of the 2026 fiscal year. The company forecasts an underlying EBIT between A$550 million and A$620 million, citing cost-cutting measures and improving steel spreads in the U.S.

The board has maintained a final dividend of 30 Australian cents per share and extended its share buyback program.