Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is About to Report Q2 Earnings. Here’s What to Expect

Boeing (NYSE: BA) is poised for a closely watched Q2 2025 earnings release on Tuesday, with Wall Street focused on signals of operational recovery and the company’s outlook amid sector turbulence.

Analysts expect Boeing to report a narrowed quarterly loss as the aerospace giant benefits from a rebound in commercial aircraft deliveries, robust global travel demand, and ongoing defense sector strength.

Consensus estimates project revenue climbing nearly 30% year over year to the $21.8–$22.2 billion range, driven chiefly by strong growth in the commercial airplanes division—where business is forecast to surge more than 65% compared to last year.

The defense and global services segments are also expected to post healthy gains. Investors anticipate Boeing will deliver roughly 130 commercial jets for the quarter, a marked jump from 120 in Q2 2024, including significantly higher 737 and 787 deliveries.

Despite this improvement, the bottom line remains challenged. Boeing is expected to report a per-share loss ranging from $1.31 to $1.48, a substantial improvement from the $2.90 per-share loss in the same period a year ago, but still highlighting persistent headwinds.

Management commentary about supply chain disruptions, quality enhancement measures, and updates on free cash flow—widely expected to turn positive in the second half—will be heavily scrutinized by market participants.

Boeing’s shares have climbed nearly 30% over the past three months, outpacing industry peers. However, high debt levels, regulatory scrutiny, and macroeconomic risks continue to weigh on sentiment. The company’s ability to execute on its ambitious production plans and deliver sustained cash flow recovery will be crucial catalysts for stock performance in the months ahead.

As Boeing steps to the earnings stage, investors remain watchful for signs that the company is exiting its period of historic volatility and regaining its footing as a leader in the aerospace sector.