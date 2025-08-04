BofA Securities Reiterates Buy Rating on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Stock, Downplays Google Payment Risk Amid Antitrust Scrutiny

BofA Securities has kept its Buy rating on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and maintained a price target of $240. This comes despite ongoing worries about Apple’s important payment deal with Google.

This deal brings in over $20 billion a year from Google for having its search engine as the default on Apple devices, which is about 20% of Apple’s high-margin Services revenue.

BofA analysts say that if the U.S. courts completely eliminate Google’s payments, Apple’s operating profit could drop by 8–10%. However, they believe that any court restrictions will likely only affect payments in the U.S., allowing Apple to keep receiving money from Google’s international search traffic.

Even if a ruling cuts Google’s U.S. payments by half—around $10 billion—Apple’s services business would still lose a significant amount of profit, but it would be manageable.

BofA remains positive on Apple because of its ongoing innovations, strong hardware and services ecosystem, and its ability to adjust to regulatory challenges. They expect new product launches, increased demand for upgraded iPhones, and Apple’s growth in digital services to help offset any revenue drops in its Services sector.

While the outcome of the legal proceedings is uncertain, BofA and other Wall Street analysts generally agree that Apple can handle tough situations, which supports a positive outlook for investors in the long run.