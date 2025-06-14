Bonnaroo 2025 Canceled Due to Severe Weather: ‘We Are Beyond Gutted’

On Friday, June 13, 2025, Bonnaroo organizers issued an urgent evacuation notice as intense thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Manchester, Tennessee, where the festival is held. The National Weather Service warned of ongoing severe weather, including flooding and dangerous conditions for campers and festivalgoers. The festival grounds, known as “The Farm,” quickly became unsafe, making it impossible to continue.

Organizers made the announcement around 7 p.m. local time, explaining that the updated weather forecast showed no signs of improvement. They had to cancel the remainder of the festival to ensure everyone’s safety. The message from Bonnaroo was heartfelt: “We are beyond gutted, but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo”.

Why Was Bonnaroo 2025 Canceled?

The main reason for the cancellation was the severe weather, including persistent rain, thunderstorms, and flooding. The festival grounds were already soaked, and the forecast predicted even more rain and worsening conditions. This made camping, walking, and getting in and out of the festival extremely difficult and unsafe.

Bonnaroo is famous for its camping experience, but with the fields flooded and roads muddy, it became too risky for tens of thousands of people to stay. Organizers had to act fast to protect everyone involved.

Refund Policy for Bonnaroo 2025

Bonnaroo organizers quickly announced a clear refund policy for all ticket holders:

1-Day Tickets (Friday, Saturday, or Sunday): Full refund

Full refund 4-Day Tickets: 75% refund

75% refund 4-Day Camping Accommodations: 75% refund

Refunds will be processed within 30 days to the original payment method. The festival’s official website has more details for those who need extra help or information.

Community and Organizer Reaction

The Bonnaroo team expressed deep disappointment and sadness over the cancellation. In their official statement, they thanked the community for their patience and positivity. They also asked everyone to stay calm and help each other during the evacuation, especially those with accessibility needs or whose campsites were in rough shape.

The festival’s message ended with a heartfelt thank you to fans for their “unfailing Bonnaroovian spirit,” a nod to the unique community that makes Bonnaroo special every year.