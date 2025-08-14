Bowie Capital Adds 78,670 Broadcom (AVGO) Shares, Signaling Confidence in AI Infrastructure Upside

Bowie Capital Management, led by Chief Investment Officer Cory Whitaker, increased its position in Broadcom by 78,670 shares, extending the hedge fund’s exposure to a core beneficiary of AI data center buildouts and network acceleration.

The move follows sustained interest from institutional managers in AI-linked semiconductors and infrastructure software, with Broadcom’s positioning in custom accelerators and networking viewed as a key lever for multi-year growth.

TipRanks’ hedge fund flow data show mixed positioning in Broadcom over the last quarter, though select managers continue to add exposure, underscoring the debate between near-term margin dynamics and longer-term AI monetization pathways.

Broadcom’s fundamentals remain anchored by its dual engines—semiconductor solutions and infrastructure software—while investor focus centers on AI networking demand, XPU programs, and VMware integration milestones.

Whitaker, who founded Bowie Capital in 2014 and serves as CIO, is known for a concentrated, quality-driven approach, with a track record spanning public equities and private investments—context that helps frame the fund’s conviction on compounders tied to secular technology shifts.

The latest stake increase aligns with a thesis that AI infrastructure spend remains resilient as hyperscalers scale compute and networking capacity, even as broader hedge fund activity shows rotation and dispersion across chip-related holdings.