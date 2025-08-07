BP (LON: BP) Announces $750 Million Share Buyback as Confidence Grows in Oil and Gas Strategy

BP has unveiled a significant $750 million share buyback program for the second quarter of 2025, underscoring renewed confidence in its core oil and gas business even as the global energy sector grapples with volatility.

The buyback plan accompanies a 4% increase in the quarterly dividend, now set at 8.32 cents per share, signaling the company’s robust commitment to rewarding shareholders amid the industry’s transitional landscape.

Despite a challenging environment marked by weaker oil prices and a 14% dip in net income from the previous year, BP reported a $2.4 billion profit for Q2 2025—comfortably surpassing market expectations.

The earnings beat was largely driven by improved cost control, strategic divestments, and stronger returns from refining and trading operations. Notably, BP delivered $938 million in structural cost reductions in the first half of the year, following ongoing efficiency measures that have helped lower net debt to $26 billion.

The company’s strategic direction remains clear: BP is maintaining capital expenditure guidance at $14.5 billion for 2025, while continuing to scale both traditional upstream projects and selective investments in lower-carbon assets.

Newly launched oil and gas projects—including recent discoveries off the coast of Brazil and major developments in Trinidad and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico—have further strengthened BP’s production outlook and operational resilience.

As part of a longer-term vision, BP aims to return 30–40% of operating cash flow to shareholders through a mix of dividends and buybacks, while targeting a reduction in net debt to between $14–18 billion by 2027. The dual approach of strengthening its hydrocarbon portfolio and gradually building its low-carbon footprint positions BP uniquely among major oil producers, seeking to balance income generation with growth amid the global energy transition.

This latest share buyback, alongside solid quarterly performance, reflects BP’s drive to restore investor confidence, support its share price, and navigate the shifting dynamics of the international energy market.