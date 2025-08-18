BP (NYSE:BP) Tops Q2 2025 Estimates, Raises Dividend, and Expands Upstream Operations

BP (NYSE:BP) delivered strong Q2 2025 results, beating analyst estimates and supporting its strategic growth. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 and marking a 34% positive surprise.

BP’s underlying replacement cost profit for the quarter was $2.4 billion, ahead of forecasts, while reported net income stood at $1.6 billion.

Despite a 1.4% year-over-year drop in quarterly revenue to $46.63 billion, results still surpassed expectations. BP lifted its quarterly dividend by 4% to 8.32 cents per share and announced a new $750 million share buyback program, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder returns.

Operationally, BP is expanding its upstream portfolio with major projects progressing in key global regions, supporting future growth. Upstream production averaged about 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, with plant reliability and refining availability both exceeding 96%.

The company also reported further structural cost reductions and continued to strengthen its balance sheet, reducing net debt to $26 billion.

BP stock responded positively, rising over 4% after the earnings release, with a dividend yield approaching 6% and optimism growing for future earnings.