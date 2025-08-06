BP PLC (LON: BP) Delivers Robust Q2 2025 Earnings, Boosts Dividend and Shareholder Returns

BP PLC reported a strong performance for the second quarter of 2025, marking a significant rebound in both earnings growth and strategic execution. Underlying replacement cost profit soared to $2.4 billion, up nearly 50% from a year earlier.

This momentum was driven by resilient upstream operations, robust refining margins—rising to $21.1 per barrel—and effective cost management amid volatile commodity markets.

Earnings per share reached $0.90, handily surpassing analyst consensus, while quarterly revenue came in at $46.6 billion. The company’s operating cash flow jumped to $6.3 billion, and net debt was trimmed by about $1 billion to $26 billion at mid-year.

Reflecting improved profitability and discipline, BP declared a 4% dividend increase to 8.32 cents per share and announced a fresh $750 million share buyback for the quarter.

Key strategic milestones included bringing five major oil and gas projects onstream and sanctioning four future developments, pushing overall output targets higher. BP also continued to streamline its portfolio, progressing $3 billion in planned divestments and delivering $1.7 billion in structural cost reductions since the beginning of 2024.

These steps align with the company’s sharper focus on traditional energy, following activist pressure to prioritize returns from its oil and gas portfolio, though investment in renewables has been pared back.

Leadership highlighted the operational reliability—exceeding 96% utilisation in both upstream and downstream segments—and flagged a landmark discovery off the coast of Brazil as a catalyst for future growth. BP’s board reaffirmed its commitment to financial discipline and further shareholder distributions.

The results signal BP’s steady progress in unlocking cash flow and driving shareholder value, even as the company navigates strategic change and industry transition in a challenging global energy landscape