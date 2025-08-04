BP plc (LON: BP) Shares Rise as Oil Major Gains Momentum in Monday Trading

BP plc (LON: BP) shares advanced to 404.55 GBX in Monday trading, up 5.85 GBX or 1.47% on the day. The energy giant’s stock demonstrated notable resilience as investors responded positively to stable commodity prices and the company’s latest operational update.

The upward momentum reflects improved sentiment in the oil and gas sector, buoyed by steady Brent crude prices and expectations of robust quarterly results. BP’s market capitalization now stands above £62 billion, and the company presently offers an attractive forward dividend yield exceeding 6%.

This latest gain builds on solid year-to-date performance for BP, supported by effective cost controls, a strengthening balance sheet, and growing confidence in the group’s energy transition strategy. The shares are currently trading well above the 52-week low set in April but remain below their yearly peak seen in February, indicating room for further recovery as the global energy outlook stabilizes.

Today’s price action highlights ongoing investor interest in major integrated oil & gas companies, particularly those with a clear roadmap for both traditional and renewable energy development. BP continues to attract attention as a cornerstone of many UK income and value-focused portfolios heading into the next earnings cycle.