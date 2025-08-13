BP shares Shah Deniz 1H2025 output: 14bcm gas, 2Mt condensate; capacity steady at 77.2mcm/d

BP reported that Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field produced around 14 billion standard cubic metres of gas and about 2 million tonnes (approximately 16 million barrels) of condensate in the first half of 2025, with volumes unchanged from the same period of 2024.

During the six months, gas deliveries continued to Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Georgia (GOGC), Türkiye (BOTAS), the BTC pipeline at multiple locations, and buyers in Europe, underscoring Shah Deniz’s role across regional markets.

BP said existing Shah Deniz facilities have a production capacity of about 77.2 million standard cubic metres per day, or roughly 28.2 billion cubic metres per year, broadly aligning with recent annual output trends. The operator also highlighted ongoing subsea execution under Shah Deniz 2 and life‑of‑field support by the Khankendi vessel, including the start‑up of the fifth well on the West South flank in 1H2025.

Separately, the consortium advanced the next development phase: the $2.9 billion Shah Deniz Compression project reached final investment decision in June, designed to access low‑pressure reserves and enable an additional 50bcm of gas and 25 million barrels of condensate over the project life, with construction slated to start in late 2025 and completion targeted for 2029–2030.

Reuters has also reported BP’s plan to add six new wells to sustain field output amid Europe’s continued demand for non‑Russian gas supplies.

According to BP’s Azerbaijan unit, the Sangachal terminal’s current daily capacity is 1.2 million barrels of crude and condensate and around 81mcm of Shah Deniz gas, with total gas processing and export capacity (including ACG associated gas) near 100mcm/d, providing headroom for stable export operations.

The Shah Deniz partnership remains unchanged: BP 29.99% (operator), LUKOIL 19.99%, TPAO 19.00%, SGC 16.02%, NICO 10.00%, and MVM 5.00%.