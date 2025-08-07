BP Stock Target Raised to $38 by Evercore ISI on Robust Q2 Performance

BP’s shares gained traction this week after Evercore ISI raised its price target to $38, up from the previous $35, citing the oil giant’s strong second-quarter results and optimistic earnings outlook.

The influential rating agency maintained its Outperform stance, signaling renewed confidence in BP’s long-term strategy and operational momentum.

The upgrade comes after BP reported an underlying replacement cost profit of $2.4billion for the quarter—substantially ahead of consensus expectations and well above the $1.4billion recorded in Q1.

The company’s latest results underline improving operational efficiency, successful new project launches, and benefits from robust refining and trading activities. Recent discoveries, such as the Bumerangue oil find off Brazil, further bolstered sentiment, while BP’s focus on cost control and cash flow generation has positioned it competitively against peers.

At a current trading price near $34, the new $38 target implies notable upside potential as the market absorbs BP’s resilient quarterly performance and recent commitment to shareholder returns, including a $750million share buyback and an increased quarterly dividend.

This price target also reflects Evercore ISI’s confidence in BP’s evolving hydrocarbon portfolio and measured investments in the energy transition.

As BP continues to deliver on financial and operational fronts while expanding its core assets and advancing lower-carbon initiatives, analysts see further room for valuation improvement.

Institutional optimism following the Q2 report places the company firmly back in focus for both income-oriented and growth investors in the global energy sector.