Brandywine Global Reduces IBM Stake, Sells Over 350,000 Shares | IBM Stock price

Brandywine Global Investment Management has significantly reduced its position in International Business Machines (IBM), selling 352,527 shares of the technology giant in the first quarter. The sale, disclosed in a recent SEC filing, represents a 41.1% reduction in the firm’s stake in the company.

Despite the substantial sale, Brandywine remains a significant investor in IBM. The firm still holds 505,113 shares, a position valued at approximately $125.6 million. This makes IBM the 21st largest holding in Brandywine’s portfolio, accounting for about 0.9% of its total assets under management.

The move to trim its IBM holdings appears to be part of a broader portfolio rebalancing by the investment manager. The sale comes at a time when Wall Street analysts are offering mixed reviews on the tech behemoth.

While some firms, like Stifel Nicolaus, maintain a “buy” rating, others, including Morgan Stanley, have adopted a more cautious “equal weight” stance.

This divergence in analyst opinion reflects the broader uncertainty surrounding the tech sector. While IBM continues to push forward with its strategic focus on hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, investors like Brandywine are actively managing their exposure amid a complex and evolving market landscape.