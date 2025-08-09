Broadcom (AVGO) expands data center portfolio with Jericho4: is the stock a hold? | AVGO Stock Price

Broadcom’s shipment of the Jericho4 Ethernet fabric router strengthens its position at the core of AI data center buildouts, enabling interconnection of more than one million AI accelerators across multiple facilities with 51.2Tbps deep‑buffered, lossless Ethernet, 3.2Tbps HyperPorts, full‑speed MACsec, and RoCE transport beyond 100km.

The launch complements Tomahawk 6 and Tomahawk Ultra, giving Broadcom a full stack for hyperscale AI networking as workloads scale beyond single‑site power and space limits.

Operationally, AI networking is a major growth lever: Broadcom reported Q2 FY2025 revenue of $15B, with AI semiconductor revenue at $4.4B and AI networking representing roughly 40% of that segment, and guided Q3 revenue to $15.8B with AI semis up 60% year over year.

Management has indicated this 60% AI cadence into FY2026, reflecting sustained hyperscaler investment in training and inference. However, the company also flagged a sequential gross‑margin headwind of about 130bps in Q3 due to a higher mix of lower‑margin XPUs, alongside softness in non‑AI semis such as industrial and wireless.

From a stock perspective, the setup is balanced: year‑to‑date outperformance and premium valuation metrics contrast with powerful AI demand and expanding product breadth. Third‑party analysis characterizes AVGO as trading at a premium on forward sales while carrying a neutral stance (Hold) given margin mix pressures and a still‑challenging macro backdrop, even as the AI pipeline remains robust.

Short‑term sentiment may hinge on inflation data, export‑control dynamics, and the pace of VMware subscription transitions, but the Jericho4 release materially reinforces Broadcom’s moat in AI networking fabrics.