Broadcom (AVGO) Rises on AI Networking Momentum and Apple Partnership

Broadcom (AVGO) climbed 3.7% over two sessions as investors leaned into accelerating AI infrastructure demand and renewed confidence in its Apple relationship.

The move extends a strong year-to-date run, with sentiment buoyed by growing Ethernet-based AI networking deployments and product wins that place Broadcom at the heart of hyperscale data center buildouts.

AI networking remains the key driver. Recent disclosures point to triple-digit growth in Ethernet switching and routing for AI clusters, with the Jericho4 fabric enabling massive accelerator-scale interconnects. That uptake supports a multi-year capex cycle as cloud providers prioritize high-throughput, low-latency networks for training and inference.

Apple adds a second pillar of visibility. Broadcom’s role as a U.S. manufacturing partner for 5G components strengthens order predictability and supply-chain resilience, a notable advantage amid policy and trade frictions. Combined with robust cash generation and disciplined capital returns, the setup provides flexibility to invest while supporting buybacks and dividends.

Valuation is the tension. The stock’s premium multiple reflects confidence in AI-led growth but raises sensitivity to margins as lower-margin hardware scales and legacy segments face mixed demand. Near term, execution on AI networking ramps and Apple programs appears supportive; medium term, investors will track Jericho4 deployments, product mix, and margin durability as AI capex normalizes.