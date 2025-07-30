Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Stock Receives Price Target Boost from Mizuho on Positive AI Outlook

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) drew renewed investor attention Wednesday after Mizuho Securities raised its price target on the stock from $315 to $329, while reiterating an “Outperform” rating.

The upgrade reflects growing optimism about Broadcom’s prospects in the artificial intelligence sector, following significant developments that have opened up new opportunities in the global semiconductor market.

Mizuho’s decision came in response to recent U.S. government policy changes allowing companies such as NVIDIA and other AI chipmakers to resume shipments of advanced GPUs to China.

This has the potential to reinvigorate Broadcom’s custom ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) business, particularly with major clients like ByteDance, which had previously faced supply constraints. Analysts highlighted that re-entry into the vast Chinese AI accelerator market—estimated to be worth $50 billion—could drive substantial earnings growth for Broadcom.

Industry observers note that Broadcom is well-positioned due to its deep expertise in both high-performance semiconductors and enterprise software solutions. With the AI infrastructure buildout ramping up worldwide, the company is viewed as a key beneficiary of increasing demand for custom silicon in data centers and advanced computing applications.

While Broadcom’s recent momentum is impressive, analysts continue to weigh its risk-reward profile against other fast-growing AI stocks. Overall, the lifted price target and continued “Outperform” call underscore Wall Street’s confidence in Broadcom’s ability to capture upside from the global AI boom, while maintaining robust fundamentals in its core technology businesses.

Investors will be watching closely for further updates on the company’s positioning and execution in this rapidly evolving sector.