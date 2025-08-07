Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) Announces Shipment of Jericho4: Next-Generation Ethernet Fabric Router for Distributed AI

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has officially commenced shipment of its Jericho4 Ethernet Fabric Router, a milestone product engineered to meet the surging demands of distributed artificial intelligence infrastructure and large-scale data centers.

Announced this week, Jericho4 represents a breakthrough for network operators and hyperscalers, offering unprecedented scale, efficiency, and security for interconnecting massive AI clusters across multiple facilities.

The Jericho4 platform is purpose-built to support the next era of AI development, enabling the interconnection of over one million processing units (XPUs) beyond the physical and power constraints of a single data center.

Its architecture leverages 3.2 Tbps HyperPort technology, which consolidates four 800GE links into a single logical port—significantly boosting network utilization and eliminating previous traffic inefficiencies.

With support for 36,000 HyperPorts per system and deep buffering for lossless performance even over 100 kilometers, Jericho4 breaks through traditional scaling and congestion limits.

Security is at the forefront, as Jericho4 delivers line-rate MACsec encryption on every port, ensuring robust data protection without sacrificing speed or throughput. The chip is manufactured on an advanced 3nm process, featuring 200G PAM4 SerDes to extend high-speed connectivity without the need for extra components like retimers, thus reducing cost, power consumption, and complexity.

Crucially, Jericho4 is fully compliant with the latest Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) standards, guaranteeing interoperability with a wide ecosystem of network interface cards, switches, and software stacks.

Early partners—including leaders in cloud networking, AI hardware, and telecommunications—highlight Jericho4’s role in enabling AI fabric solutions that are scalable from a single rack to region-wide implementations.