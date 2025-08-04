Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) Stock Surges to New High as Record AI Revenue Powers Growth in 2025

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) climbed 2.76% to $296.60 on Monday, extending an outstanding 2025 run and approaching its all-time high of $306.95 set in late July.

The semiconductor and infrastructure software giant has delivered stellar financial results this year, underpinned by record revenue and surging demand for AI-powered solutions.

For the most recent quarter, Broadcom posted second-quarter revenue growth driven by a 46% year-over-year jump in AI semiconductor solutions, bolstered further by its strategic VMware software acquisition.

The company reported GAAP net income of $4.97 billion and non-GAAP net income of $7.79 billion, reflecting strong margin expansion and operational leverage. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $10 billion, or 67% of revenue, while free cash flow totaled $6.41 billion—demonstrating exceptional financial discipline and cash generation capacity.

Broadcom’s robust fundamentals are further highlighted by a forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 40 and a consistent dividend payout, with the latest quarterly distribution set at $0.59 per share.

The stock currently boasts a market capitalization exceeding $1.35 trillion, cementing Broadcom’s leadership among the world’s largest and fastest-growing technology companies.