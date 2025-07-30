Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) Stock Target Raised to $338 as Morgan Stanley Cites Soaring AI Revenue Growth

Morgan Stanley has raised its price target for Broadcom stock to $338. This change is due to strong growth in the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) business and solid results from the second quarter.

In Q2 2025, Broadcom earned $4.4 billion from AI semiconductors, marking a 46% increase from the previous year. Management expects this revenue to rise to $5.1 billion in Q3 2025, showing a projected 60% growth rate.

The demand for custom ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits) and advanced networking solutions from major companies like Google, Meta, and Microsoft drives this growth.

Analysts believe Broadcom is well-positioned in the AI infrastructure market due to its focus on custom AI chips and high-performance Ethernet networking. They estimate that Broadcom now controls about 70% of the custom AI ASIC market, giving it a leading role in AI chips for inference and networking. The company’s acquisition of VMware also supports steady revenues and keeps customers coming back.

Broadcom’s financials reflect its strong growth. In Q2, the total revenue reached $15 billion, with free cash flow of $6.4 billion available for shareholder returns and investments. Forecasts suggest that AI-specific revenues could reach $18 billion annually by 2026, as Broadcom taps into a larger $60–90 billion market in the coming years.

Morgan Stanley’s price target upgrade shows confidence that Broadcom’s strengths—custom AI chips and datacenter networking—will continue to drive faster growth than the industry average. This makes Broadcom a key player as investment in AI infrastructure grows among major companies and enterprises.