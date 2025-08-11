Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) Unveils Event Highlights for VMware Explore 2025

Broadcom announced the agenda and programming for VMware Explore 2025, set for August 25–28 at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas, featuring a 60-minute general session keynote and more than 400 technical sessions focused on cloud infrastructure, private AI, modern applications, and networking, security, and load balancing.

Broadcom President and CEO Hock Tan will deliver the keynote on August 26 at 9:00 a.m. PDT, “Shaping the Future of Private Cloud and AI Innovation,” with Broadcom leaders, VMware experts, and customers showcasing advances in private cloud and private AI; the session will be livestreamed at no charge via the VMware Explore website.

This year’s format integrates the Expo with The Hub to create a centralized space for learning, networking, hands-on labs, certification training, expert bars, and community theater sessions, alongside live recordings from Virtually Speaking and theCUBE.

The program emphasizes practitioner-led content with breakout sessions, panel discussions, expert roundtables, and certifications designed to provide actionable insights for IT teams managing modern cloud and AI workloads.

Explore 2025 also expands globally through “Explore on Tour,” bringing curated content and hands-on labs to key regions after Las Vegas, with scheduled stops in Mumbai (Sep 16), London (Sep 17–18), Paris (Oct 15), Sydney (Oct 22), Tokyo (Oct 29), and Frankfurt (Nov 11–12). Sponsors include diamond partners AWS, Google Cloud, Intel, and Microsoft, and platinum partners Dell Technologies, IBM, NetApp, and VMUG, reflecting broad ecosystem support across hyperscalers, OEMs, and the VMware partner community.

Positioned as the definitive cloud event for IT practitioners, VMware Explore 2025 aims to help organizations simplify private cloud operations, accelerate private AI adoption, and build modern app platforms, with an expanded, practitioner-centric agenda to navigate an increasingly AI-driven infrastructure landscape.