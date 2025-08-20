Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holds at $294 as AI Momentum and VMware Integration Fuel Growth Prospects

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is maintaining stability around $294.91 following Tuesday’s 3.55% decline, as the semiconductor giant continues to benefit from robust AI infrastructure demand and successful VMware integration, positioning the stock for potential recovery despite recent market volatility.

AI Revenue Acceleration Drives Long-Term Outlook

Broadcom’s AI semiconductor revenue reached $4.4 billion in Q2, representing 46% year-over-year growth with management guiding for accelerated expansion to $5.1 billion in Q3. The company projects $10 billion in AI-related revenue for fiscal 2025, with analysts forecasting the potential to reach $50 billion in AI revenue by fiscal 2027, up dramatically from $12 billion in fiscal 2024.

The AI momentum is driven by hyperscaler partnerships with major cloud providers including Google and Meta, who continue investing heavily in custom silicon solutions and networking infrastructure.

Broadcom’s networking chips for AI applications are capturing significant market share as data center operators upgrade their infrastructure to support advanced AI workloads.

VMware Integration Exceeds Expectations

The VMware acquisition integration is progressing ahead of schedule, contributing over $6.5 billion in Q2 revenue and marking 60% year-over-year growth in the infrastructure software segment. The successful upselling of customers to VMware Cloud Foundation full-stack solutions demonstrates the strategic value of the acquisition and provides a stable recurring revenue base.

Technical and Fundamental Support

From a technical perspective, Broadcom maintains support at $290-295 with resistance levels at $312-317, near its recent all-time high. The stock trades at approximately 30x forward P/E, reflecting elevated investor expectations but supported by strong fundamentals including record free cash flow of $6.4 billion in Q2 and consistent shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks.

Wall Street analysts maintain bullish sentiment with price targets ranging from $275-$340, though some caution that current valuations assume Broadcom will achieve the upper end of its fiscal 2027 AI revenue targets.

The company’s wide economic moat in custom silicon and enterprise software positions it well to capitalize on the ongoing AI infrastructure buildout, despite near-term market volatility affecting semiconductor stocks broadly.