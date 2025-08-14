Bullish (BLSH) Jumps 84%: NYSE Debut Extends on Heavy Demand and Volatility Halts

Bullish Ord Shs (NYSE: BLSH) traded at $68.00, up 83.78% on the day, as early momentum from its NYSE debut carried into follow-through buying and volatility-driven whipsaws.

The cryptocurrency exchange priced its IPO at $37 per share, raising about $1.1 billion and implying a pre-trade valuation near $5.4 billion before opening at $90 and quickly triggering multiple trading halts. Shares ranged widely between $68.00 and $117.40 during the session, underscoring limited early float and outsized demand typical of tightly allocated tech listings.

The order book reflected institutional interest flagged during the roadshow, with BlackRock and ARK Invest indicating up to $200 million in combined purchases, while the company upsized the deal to 30 million shares and lifted pricing above an already increased range.

Bullish, led by former NYSE President Tom Farley, targets institutional crypto trading and also owns CoinDesk—positioning the platform at the nexus of regulated market infrastructure and digital-asset data.

stabilization around the close versus the $90 open, underwriter greenshoe dynamics, and liquidity depth as early allocations rotate. Elevated intraday ranges and volatility pauses may persist while the book builds, particularly given retail attention and quant participation following the outsized first print.

Medium term, investors will weigh revenue scalability against crypto cycle sensitivity, execution in derivatives and institutional onboarding, and any updates to capital deployment from IPO proceeds.