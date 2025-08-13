Bullish (BLSH) Price: Shares Jump After IPO as Crypto Exchange Launches with Major Gains

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) had a strong public debut, starting at $90 after setting its IPO price at $37. The shares rose more than 140% during the day, leading to temporary trading halts due to high activity.

The $1.1 billion offering was larger than expected, valuing the crypto exchange and CoinDesk owner at about $5.4 billion at the IPO. The strong demand for shares created a significant premium on day one.

Before trading began, indications suggested that the stock would open 60% to 75% above the issue price, showing strong interest in digital assets. When trading started on the NYSE under the ticker BLSH, the shares increased even more.

Led by former NYSE President Tom Farley and backed by Peter Thiel, Bullish expanded its offering to 30 million shares due to growing institutional interest. This puts the company at the forefront of a renewed wave of crypto company IPOs following other prominent listings earlier this year.

This debut highlights the reopening of the IPO market for firms linked to crypto. The rise in Bitcoin value, inflows into ETFs, and clearer regulations have improved the mood in the sector. Now, market watchers will pay close attention to how the stock stabilizes, the depth of its liquidity, and how well it meets institutional growth plans—areas that the management team sees as strengths for the exchange.

With BLSH showing one of the best first-day performances among recent fintech and crypto listings, focus now shifts to market support after the IPO, possible follow-on share sales, and maintaining clear valuations as early excitement cools.

In the short term, traders will watch for volatility and order imbalances. Longer-term investors will consider the potential for revenue growth, operational efficiency, and the company’s exposure to cryptocurrency in a changing market.