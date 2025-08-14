Bullish Stock (BLSH) Extends Post-IPO Rally as Crypto Momentum, Institutional Demand Fuel Buying

Bullish shares were set to jump for a second straight day after the crypto exchange and CoinDesk parent soared more than 80% in its New York Stock Exchange debut, reinforcing investor appetite for digital-asset infrastructure plays amid fresh highs for major tokens.

The company priced its IPO at $37—above the indicated range—raising roughly $1.1 billion and valuing Bullish at about $5.4 billion before opening at $90 and spiking intraday to as high as $118 on heavy volatility halts.

The strength reflects a confluence of factors: accelerating institutional adoption, a favorable regulatory backdrop, and rising crypto prices, with Bitcoin pushing to new records this week—all tailwinds for exchange volumes and monetization.

Led by former NYSE president Tom Farley and backed by Peter Thiel, Bullish targets institutional clients with spot and derivatives trading and reported multi‑billion daily volumes in its filings, positioning it as a liquidity hub alongside listed peer Coinbase.

Post‑pricing demand was broad-based, with underwriters upsizing the deal and tier‑one investors indicating interest—signals that the 2025 IPO window remains open for high‑growth fintech and crypto names despite prior market caution.

Shares ended their first session near $70—still up roughly 90%—before rebounding early Thursday, keeping the stock above a $10 billion market capitalization as momentum buyers leaned into the tape.