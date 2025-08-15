Bullish Stock Soars 84% in Explosive NYSE Debut as Crypto IPO Market Roars Back

Cryptocurrency exchange Bullish (BLSH) made a stunning debut on the New York Stock Exchange, with its stock price surging 84% on its first day of trading.

The company, led by former NYSE President Tom Farley, saw its shares open at $90, more than double its $37 initial public offering price, signaling robust investor appetite for regulated digital asset platforms.

The stock experienced extreme volatility throughout the session, rocketing to a high of $118 before closing the day at $68. The successful IPO raised $1.1 billion and pushed the company’s valuation past $10 billion, marking one of the most successful market entries of the year and providing a major boost to the crypto industry.

Bullish’s blockbuster debut was backed by significant institutional interest. Asset management giant BlackRock and Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest were among the high-profile investors who participated in the offering, underscoring a growing confidence among Wall Street players in the long-term viability of the digital asset ecosystem.

Unlike retail-focused competitors, Bullish targets institutional clients, offering a compliant and secure trading environment. The exchange has already processed over $1.25 trillion in trading volume since its launch in 2021, and its strong public offering is seen as a pivotal moment for institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies.