Bungie CEO Pete Parsons Steps Down, Justin Truman Named Studio Head

Pete Parsons stepped down as CEO of Bungie Studios on Wednesday after 23 years with the company, with longtime veteran Justin Truman taking over as Studio Head amid ongoing challenges facing the Destiny developer.

Parsons, who became CEO in 2015 after joining Bungie in 2003 during the Halo era, announced his retirement in a blog post, citing it as “the right time for a new beginning.” Truman, previously Destiny 2 general manager and chief development officer, will lead the studio under its new title structure following Sony’s $3.6 billion acquisition in 2022.

The leadership change comes during significant turmoil for Bungie, which has faced declining Destiny 2 player engagement, project cancellations, and the indefinite delay of extraction shooter Marathon. Sony recently announced plans to integrate Bungie more closely into PlayStation, ending the studio’s independence after missing financial targets.

Parsons faced heavy criticism following July 2024 layoffs that eliminated 220 positions, representing 17% of the workforce. Community backlash intensified after reports surfaced of his $2 million spending on classic cars during the same period, sparking calls for his resignation across social media.

Truman’s appointment has drawn mixed reactions from the gaming community. While the 15-year Bungie veteran brings deep institutional knowledge, some fans remain skeptical due to past controversial comments about “not overdelivering” to players.

“His passion for our games, our team, and our players is unmatched,” Parsons said of his successor. Truman promised continued development on both Marathon and Destiny while pledging updates later this year.

The transition highlights Bungie’s struggle to expand beyond Destiny while maintaining its flagship franchise. With Marathon facing development issues and Sony exercising greater oversight, Truman inherits a studio at a critical juncture requiring both creative revival and financial performance under PlayStation’s tighter control.