‘Buy the Dip,’ Says Top Investor About CoreWeave CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is under heightened scrutiny after a sharp post-earnings pullback, with shares tumbling nearly 20% despite blockbuster Q2 revenue and upbeat forward guidance. The AI infrastructure leader reported revenue tripling year-over-year to $1.2 billion and raised full-year projections to $5.15–$5.35 billion as demand for GPU-driven cloud services continues to outstrip supply.

The catalyst for the sell-off was the expiration of CoreWeave’s IPO lockup period, fueling fears of insider profit-taking and increased supply in the market. Prominent investment voices see the dip as an opportunity: while insiders may cash in on outsized gains—the stock remains up roughly 200% from its March IPO—some analysts and top investors recommend using weakness to increase exposure, provided investors can stomach elevated volatility.

Notably, Cathie Wood of ARK Invest reportedly stepped in to “buy the dip,” adding CoreWeave shares in anticipation of long-term AI infrastructure growth. Meanwhile, Wall Street remains divided: HSBC warns that soaring capital expenditures and lack of revenue diversification may compress margins, maintaining a “sell” rating with a price target well below current levels. The consensus among analysts is “hold,” with an average price target of $100, suggesting persistent debate over valuation.

CoreWeave’s fundamentals are robust, but risk is elevated. The company ends Q2 with $11.2 billion in debt and only $1.2 billion in cash, while its breakneck data center buildout requires massive ongoing investment. Negative cash flow and reliance on debt financing position the stock as a high-risk, high-reward play.