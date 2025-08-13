Cadbury’s Marvellous Creations Chocolates Recalled in Australia Over Plastic Contamination Risk

Cadbury Australia has issued a national recall of specific Marvellous Creations chocolates after plastic fragments were found in a popular share bag product, prompting a safety warning to consumers across major supermarkets and independent retailers.

The recall covers the Cadbury Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations Jelly Popping Candy Beanies 10 Piece Share Bag (160g) with a best-before date of 21 May 2026.

Authorities say the recall is due to the presence of foreign matter—specifically small pieces of plastic—that could cause illness or injury if consumed, and have advised customers not to eat the affected product. The impacted share bags have been sold nationally at Coles, Woolworths, IGA, The Reject Shop, Drakes, and other independent outlets, increasing the likelihood that the item is already in circulation among households.

Consumers are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund, with no receipt required, and to seek medical advice if they have health concerns after consumption. Mondelez Australia, Cadbury’s parent company, has provided a customer helpline for further information as the company coordinates the recall with food safety authorities.

Food regulators emphasize that plastic contamination presents a tangible hazard even in small amounts, and rapid product withdrawals are standard to mitigate potential harm. The advisory only applies to the specified 160g Marvellous Creations share bag with the listed date mark, and no other Cadbury products are included in the recall at this time.