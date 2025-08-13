Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) Target to $825, Keeps Overweight on GLP-1 Leadership | LLY Stock Price

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its Eli Lilly price target to $825 from $975 while reiterating an Overweight rating, citing a recalibration of near-term expectations across the GLP-1 market following recent volatility and updated assumptions for obesity and diabetes franchises.

The move lands alongside other trims, including Guggenheim reducing its target to $875 while maintaining a Buy, reflecting a sector-wide reset on penetration curves, pricing, and competitive dynamics despite robust fundamentals.

Analysts highlighted that Lilly’s long-term thesis remains supported by durable demand for incretins and pipeline breadth, but near-term sentiment has been tempered by evolving views on oral incretin timelines, reimbursement, and market share pacing.

Cantor’s Carter Gould emphasized continued conviction even as the team marked its target to a more conservative framework, keeping the rating positive on execution strength and scale advantages in manufacturing and distribution.

Consensus still skews bullish, with average targets well above current trading levels across multiple tracking services, underscoring expectations for sustained revenue growth and cash flow as supply normalizes and international launches broaden the addressable market.

However, the dispersion of targets and the mixed tone in recent updates point to a more selective setup, with investors focused on upcoming clinical readouts, capacity ramp milestones, and clarity on pricing strategies in the expanding GLP-1 category.

Key watch items include progress on oral incretins, production scale-up to meet demand for tirzepatide, and policy developments affecting coverage and affordability, which could influence adoption curves and margin durability through 2026.

The recalibration suggests a higher bar for multiple expansion near term, but leaves room for upside if execution and data catalysts align with the elevated growth runway embedded in Street models.