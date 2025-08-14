Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Buy on BigBear.ai, Lifts Target to $6 Despite Guidance Cut

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its Buy rating on BigBear.ai and raised its price target to $6 from $5, citing long-term growth prospects, backlog support, and a fortified balance sheet following a sharp post-earnings pullback.

The call follows BigBear.ai’s second-quarter results, which showed an 18% year-over-year revenue decline to $32.5 million and a widened net loss driven by non-cash items, alongside a reset of 2025 revenue guidance to $125–$140 million and the withdrawal of Adjusted EBITDA targets.

BBAI Shares slumped after the update, as management attributed the shortfall to disruptions in certain U.S. Army programs and increased investment spending, while highlighting record cash of $390.8 million as of June 30 to support growth initiatives and potential inorganic opportunities.

Cantor’s stance contrasts with HC Wainwright, which maintained a Buy but trimmed its price target to $8, reflecting a more cautious near-term setup while acknowledging a sizable federal pipeline and program momentum.

Analysts also pointed to BigBear.ai’s expanding backlog and federal opportunity set, with management emphasizing alignment to emerging DHS and DoD funding priorities that could catalyze awards into the second half.

Street data indicate a small coverage universe with clustered targets and a consensus leaning constructive despite execution risk tied to contract timing and federal budget dynamics.