Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys AMD and Twist Bioscience, Sells Shopify and Roblox stock in Major Portfolio Shift

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest executed a high-profile portfolio shift on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, signaling evolving convictions across key innovation sectors.

The firm made significant purchases in both Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Twist Bioscience, while trimming stakes in Shopify and Roblox, four companies emblematic of today’s market volatility and technological transformation.

The most notable buy was AMD, with ARK accumulating $40.9million worth of shares across multiple funds. This aggressive move reflects ARK’s bullish outlook on the semiconductor leader, positioning the firm to benefit from AMD’s expected growth in AI and data center markets despite recent share price pressures.

Twist Bioscience, specializing in synthetic DNA, was another standout acquisition; ARK purchased more than 300,000 shares valued at $8.3million, reinforcing its confidence in genomics innovation and the broader healthcare technology space.

Concurrently, ARK divested a substantial position in Shopify, unloading shares worth $15million following a strong run-up in the e-commerce platform’s stock price—a sign of disciplined profit-taking and risk management by Wood’s team.

The firm also sold 111,803 shares of Roblox for over $14million, indicating a possible reassessment of the gaming platform’s near-term growth trajectory amid a rapidly shifting consumer technology landscape.

Wednesday’s trades are the latest in a series of strategic reallocations by Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest as it reacts to evolving sector opportunities and market sentiment. For investors, these moves are closely watched for insight into ARK’s forward-looking views on disruptive innovation, risk appetite, and the ongoing recalibration within global equity markets.