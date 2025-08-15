Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 2.5M Shares in Bullish (BLSH) After Explosive 84% IPO Surge

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has made a significant bet on the newly public cryptocurrency exchange Bullish, acquiring over 2.5 million shares immediately following the company’s blockbuster debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The move signals strong conviction from the influential growth investor in the future of regulated digital asset platforms.

The shares, valued at more than $170 million after the first day of trading, were distributed across three of ARK’s flagship exchange-traded funds: the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and the Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). This broad allocation underscores a firm-wide belief in Bullish’s potential.

Bullish (BLSH) saw its stock soar 84% on its first day, closing at $68 after an initial public offering price of $37. The successful IPO, which raised $1.1 billion and reportedly attracted interest from giants like BlackRock, highlights growing institutional appetite for compliant and transparent players in the crypto industry.

This investment aligns with Cathie Wood’s established strategy of taking early, substantial stakes in promising, newly listed crypto and fintech companies. The aggressive entry into Bullish demonstrates a continued bullish outlook on the long-term growth of crypto infrastructure, even amid market volatility.