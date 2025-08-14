CAVA (NYSE: CAVA) Target Cut to $97 at Morgan Stanley After Same-Store Sales Slowdown

Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on CAVA Group to $97 from $107 and maintained an Equal Weight rating, citing softer same-restaurant sales trends and a tempered outlook despite continued unit growth and solid margins.

The move follows CAVA’s Q2 update, which showed adjusted EPS of $0.16 versus expectations around $0.13–$0.14, but a revenue miss and a marked deceleration in comparable sales to 2.1% from 14.4% a year ago.

Management trimmed full-year same-restaurant sales guidance to 4%–6% from 6%–8%, while raising the new restaurant opening plan to 68–70 from 64–68 and holding restaurant-level margin and adjusted EBITDA targets steady—signals that growth will lean more on footprint expansion as legacy-store momentum cools.

Analysts noted that flat traffic and tougher laps following last year’s steak launch weighed on comps, even as adjusted EBITDA grew and restaurant-level margins remained resilient near 26%.

Post-earnings, several brokers reset targets in a broad $85–$125 range as the market reassessed valuation against a slower comp cadence, with Morgan Stanley emphasizing that new-unit strength can only partially offset weaker underlying demand in the near term.

Shares fell sharply around the print as investors focused on the first guidance cut since the IPO and the risk that comp normalization could persist into 2026.

Key watch points now include traffic recovery, execution on accelerated openings, and the impact of digital and menu initiatives on re-accelerating comps, with CAVA’s balance sheet and unchanged profitability targets providing a buffer as the expansion thesis remains intact.