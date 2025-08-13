Cava Shares (NYSE: CAVA) Plunge After Sales Forecast Cut and Revenue Miss

Cava Group shares tumbled more than 20% in after-hours trading after the fast‑casual Mediterranean chain lowered its full‑year same‑restaurant sales forecast and delivered quarterly revenue short of Wall Street expectations. The move sets the stage for what could be the steepest single‑day decline in the company’s history.

Management now expects comparable sales growth of 4%–6% for 2025, down from a prior 6%–8% range, citing softer consumer spending patterns and a slower‑than‑anticipated traffic recovery. In the second quarter, revenue climbed 20% year over year to about $278 million, driven largely by new restaurant openings, but missed street forecasts. Same‑store sales rose just 2.1%, well below the near‑6% growth analysts had projected.

The latest update reveals that pricing and menu mix, rather than foot traffic, were the main drivers of growth — a sign of headwinds shared across the premium dining segment amid a cautious consumer climate. Investors reacted sharply to the downgrade, with the stock’s after‑hours slide erasing a substantial chunk of its recent market value and extending year‑to‑date losses.

Despite the market’s reaction, Cava reiterated confidence in its long‑term expansion strategy, opening 16 net new locations during the quarter and pledging to continue investing in operational efficiency and automation. It also maintained its adjusted EBITDA outlook for the year.

Near‑term focus now turns to whether Cava can stabilize comps, reignite guest traffic, and protect margins as it scales nationwide. Analysts will be watching closely for signs that new restaurant performance and disciplined cost management can offset consumer softness and restore investor confidence in Cava’s growth story.