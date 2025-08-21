China Acts to Curb Nvidia (NVDA) Chip Sales After US Commerce Secretary’s ‘Insulting’ Remark: ‘We Don’t Sell Them Our Best…’

China has moved to restrict sales of Nvidia’s H20 artificial intelligence chips after senior officials found remarks from US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick “insulting,” according to multiple reports. The crackdown represents a significant escalation in the ongoing tech war between Washington and Beijing.

The Cyberspace Administration of China, National Development and Reform Commission, and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology have jointly pressured major Chinese tech companies including ByteDance, Alibaba, and Tencent to halt new purchases of Nvidia chips pending a national security review. The coordinated regulatory response was triggered by Lutnick’s comments during a CNBC interview on July 15.

“We don’t sell them our best stuff, not our second-best stuff, not even our third-best,” Lutnick had stated, referring to US chip exports to China. He added that the strategy was designed to ensure “Chinese developers get addicted to the American technology stack” while keeping them “one step ahead of what they can build.”

Chinese senior leaders reportedly considered these statements deeply offensive, viewing them as condescending toward China’s technological capabilities. The remarks came just one day after the Trump administration lifted restrictions on certain AI chip sales to China under an unprecedented revenue-sharing arrangement.

Under the controversial deal, Nvidia and AMD agreed to pay 15% of their China chip revenues to the US government in exchange for export licenses. Former President Trump had initially sought a 20% share but settled for 15% after negotiations with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The H20 chip was specifically designed for the Chinese market after export controls banned Nvidia’s most advanced processors in late 2023. Despite being a downgraded version, the H20 had become the most sophisticated AI chip available to Chinese companies until the recent regulatory intervention.

Chinese authorities have issued informal notices discouraging the use of H20 chips in government-related or national security applications, while pushing domestic alternatives from companies like Huawei and Cambricon. The move threatens to undermine Nvidia’s recently regained access to the crucial Chinese market, where the company had been seeking to maintain its presence despite geopolitical tensions.