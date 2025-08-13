Circle (CRCL) stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Bernstein SocGen with $230 target

Bernstein SocGen reaffirmed its Outperform rating on Circle Internet Group, maintaining a $230 price target as analysts highlighted the issuer of USDC’s leadership in regulated stablecoins and continued network effects across payments and tokenized finance.

The firm’s stance underscores confidence in Circle’s long-term growth thesis as stablecoins expand beyond crypto trading into broader internet payments and capital markets infrastructure, where Circle’s regulatory posture and distribution partnerships are viewed as durable advantages.

Reiterating the target follows prior bullish initiation that framed Circle as a key beneficiary of secular growth in dollar-backed digital assets, with analysts expecting stablecoin supply and utility to compound over the next decade as adoption deepens across financial services.

The Outperform call keeps attention on execution around USDC’s ecosystem penetration, monetization of balances and payments flows, and policy clarity tailwinds that could support share gains versus competing issuers.