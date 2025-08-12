Circle (NYSE: CRCL) shares jump as Q2 revenue surges 53% on USDC momentum in first report since IPO

Circle Internet Group shares climbed after the stablecoin issuer delivered a 53% year-over-year rise in second-quarter revenue and reserve income to $658 million, showcasing accelerating adoption of USD Coin (USDC) and recurring platform revenue in its first earnings release as a public company.

The company said growth was propelled by higher interest income on reserves and strong gains in subscription and services, reflecting broader institutional uptake of stablecoin infrastructure.

Despite the top-line beat, Circle posted a net loss of $482 million, largely driven by non-cash items linked to its June IPO, including $424 million of stock-based compensation and a $167 million mark-to-market increase in convertible debt as the share price rose.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 52% to $126 million, underscoring operating leverage as USDC circulation expanded and commercial engagement deepened across payments, banking, and capital markets.

USDC’s expansion remains central: average USDC in circulation grew 86% year over year in the quarter, with management pointing to rising on-platform balances and new strategic partnerships that bolster distribution and network effects.

Executives highlighted the launch of the Circle Payments Network and ongoing enterprise integrations, positioning the company to scale use cases from cross-border settlement to treasury and on-chain capital markets.

Shares advanced in premarket trading as investors focused on durable revenue drivers and regulatory momentum supporting stablecoins, even as the company absorbs one-time IPO-related expenses.

With a strengthened balance sheet post-IPO and guidance that anticipates continued growth in “other” revenue lines, Circle emphasized its multi-year roadmap to broaden stablecoin utility and deepen institutional adoption.