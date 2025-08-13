Cisco, Alphabet and Brinker stock Edge Higher Premarket; Cava share Slides on Cut Guidance

U.S. premarket trade showed a mixed risk tone as Cisco, Alphabet and Brinker International posted early gains, while Cava dropped sharply after trimming its full-year outlook.

Cisco ticked higher ahead of fiscal Q4 results due after the close, with consensus centered on EPS of $0.98 and revenue near $14.6B, and attention on Splunk integration, enterprise demand, and AI-related orders and observability momentum. Options positioning and previews frame expectations for steady margin execution and updates to early AI infrastructure wins that topped $1B in orders earlier this year.

Alphabet advanced alongside large-cap tech as AI investment themes and resilient mega-cap flows underpinned sentiment into midweek trade. Brinker International rose after stronger recent prints and improving restaurant margin narratives supported a rebound case for the casual dining operator, aiding premarket momentum.

Cava was the standout laggard, sliding more than 20% after lowering its 2025 same-restaurant sales growth outlook to 4%–6% from 6%–8%, following a Q2 deceleration to 2.1% comp growth versus higher Street expectations.

Management cited softer traffic in June and early July amid a murkier consumer backdrop, while reiterating profitability targets and indicating comps have shown some recent stabilization. The company posted Q2 EPS of $0.16 with revenue of $278.2M, but the guidance reset pressured a stock already contending with elevated growth expectations.