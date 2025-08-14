Cisco Q4 Tops Estimates as AI Orders Double Target; Guidance Signals Strong FY26 Trajectory

Cisco reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal Q4, with revenue reaching $14.67 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99. These figures surpassed expectations, driven by a 10% increase in product sales, while services remained unchanged.

Networking showed strong performance, growing by 12% in the quarter. This growth was fueled by significant order increases in webscale, routing, and internet infrastructure. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit order growth in networking.

Management emphasized the rising demand for AI, revealing record orders for AI infrastructure exceeding $800 million in Q4 and over $2 billion for fiscal 2025. This amount is more than double their initial goal of $1 billion.

They noted a strong pipeline for webscale and government AI projects. CEO Chuck Robbins described this growth as a “massive opportunity” related to a shift in how customers are building networks ready for AI. Cisco is partnering with companies like Nvidia and expanding its relationships with major cloud providers.

The company’s outlook surpassed market expectations. For fiscal Q1, Cisco estimates revenue between $14.65 billion and $14.85 billion, with adjusted EPS between $0.97 and $0.99. For fiscal 2026, they project revenue of $59 billion to $60 billion and EPS of $4.00 to $4.06. This reflects confidence in the demand driven by AI and an ongoing refresh of campus technology. Management acknowledged challenges related to components and tariffs but stated their plans account for existing tariffs and exemptions.

Cash flow remained strong, with $4.2 billion generated in Q4. Cisco is also returning capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends, supported by growth in subscription and recurring revenue.

Although shares dipped slightly in after-hours trading due to mixed reactions to the fiscal 2026 forecast, the strong overall performance, record orders for AI, and growing relationships in webscale position Cisco as a key player in the expanding AI infrastructure market.