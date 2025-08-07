Citi Raises Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) Price Target Amid Strong Q2 Growth, Maintains Hold Rating

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) drew renewed attention this week after Citi analyst Tyler Radke lifted the firm’s price target from $115 to $158, citing robust second-quarter results and improved financial guidance for 2025.

Despite this upward revision, Citi kept a Hold rating on the stock, reflecting a balanced view of both Palantir’s accelerating momentum and ongoing challenges.

The move comes on the heels of a stellar Q2 performance in which Palantir reported significant revenue growth, particularly within its U.S. commercial segment. Both commercial and government units contributed to higher bookings and stronger operating margins, with U.S. demand driving the majority of gains.

However, the company continues to face hurdles overseas, as revenue from international commercial markets softened—highlighting the need for continued progress in global expansion.

In response to the solid quarterly showing, Palantir raised its fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $4.142billion–$4.150billion. The company remains a pioneer in advanced data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence technology, with its platforms Gotham and Foundry at the core of operations across government and enterprise clients.

While Citi’s decision to increase the price target underscores confidence in Palantir’s potential for growth and improved profitability, the Hold rating points to a measure of caution. Uncertainties remain around competitive dynamics and the sustainability of international expansion, as well as broader sector volatility.

With Palantir continuing to refine its focus on high-growth, high-margin U.S. markets and adjust to shifting global conditions, investors and analysts are poised to monitor whether the company’s recent successes can translate into sustained long-term value. The latest analyst actions reflect cautious optimism, as the market weighs both the scale of Palantir’s performance and the risks that come with industry leadership.