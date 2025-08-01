Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Stock Plunges 15% After Q2 Revenue Miss Despite Investment Windfall

Coinbase Global Inc. shares tumbled nearly 15% to $321.47 on Friday, extending a sharp selloff after the company’s second-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street expectations—even as massive investment gains propelled headline profits to record highs.

For the quarter ended June 30, Coinbase reported total revenue of $1.5 billion, marking a modest 3.3% increase year over year but a steep 26% drop from Q1 levels. This figure lagged behind analyst forecasts of $1.59 billion.

The shortfall was compounded by a pronounced slowdown in consumer crypto trading, with retail trading volumes sliding to $43 billion—down 45% from Q1 and well below consensus estimates. Institutional trading volumes rose to $194 billion but could not offset the drop in retail activity, which carries substantially higher margins.

The company’s net income soared to $1.4 billion, up from just $36 million a year earlier. However, this leap was primarily driven by unrealized investment gains, including a $1.5 billion windfall from Coinbase’s stake in Circle, following the stablecoin issuer’s IPO, and an additional $362 million from crypto portfolio revaluations.

Stripping out these non-operating gains, adjusted net income was just $33 million and adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.12, missing analyst expectations by over 90%.

Coinbase’s core operations, particularly transaction revenue, faced headwinds amid a broad cooldown in crypto volatility, shifting trading dynamics, and reduced retail activity.

Transaction revenue declined 41% quarter over quarter, while subscription and services revenue grew 9% year over year to $656 million but still fell short of projections. The company also incurred a $307 million expense related to a data theft incident in May.