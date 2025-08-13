Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX: CBA) share slides 4.7% after full-year results and dividend update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares fell 4.7% to A$170.47, weighing on the ASX 200, after investors reacted to the bank’s full-year earnings and dividend announcement released ahead of Wednesday’s trade.

CBA reported statutory NPAT of A$10.13 billion, up 7% year over year, and cash NPAT of A$10.25 billion, up 4%, broadly in line with consensus, but the market response suggested valuation concerns and profit‑taking after a strong run into results day.

Management highlighted a stable net interest margin of 2.08% for the period, reflecting higher earnings on capital and hedge portfolios partly offset by intense deposit competition, a dynamic that has driven mixed reactions across Australia’s major banks this year.

The board declared a final dividend of A$2.60 per share, taking the fully franked FY2025 dividend to A$4.85, near the top of the bank’s payout range, alongside capital strength with a CET1 ratio of 12.3% on an APRA Level 2 basis.

Commentary pointed to lending volume growth in core businesses and lower loan impairment expense as supports to earnings, while higher operating costs from inflation and accelerated investment tempered the operating leverage narrative.

Analyst notes flagged that while headline numbers were respectable, they may not justify CBA’s premium multiple, with limited scope for near‑term upward estimate revisions, which likely contributed to the share price decline despite the dividend increase.

Sector context also mattered, with recent updates from peers highlighting margin pressure and cautious revenue outlooks, a backdrop that can amplify downside moves in premium‑valued bank names on results day.

Near term, focus turns to margin trajectory, deposit competition, expense discipline, and the pace of buyback execution, with capital buffers and high payout likely to remain key supports even as investors reassess growth versus valuation.