Commscope (NASDAQ: COMM) Stock Skyrockets 78% to New 52-Week High on $10.5 Billion Broadband Unit Sale | COMM Stock Price

Commscope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) surged 77.79% to $13.85 per share on Monday, setting a fresh 52-week high after the network infrastructure specialist unveiled a major $10.5 billion asset sale.

This remarkable jump comes amid news that Amphenol Corporation has agreed to acquire Commscope’s highly valued Connectivity and Cable Solutions segment in an all-cash transaction, reshaping the company’s strategic future and stirring investor enthusiasm.

Commscope’s stock advance marks a dramatic reversal from its previous year’s lows. The company’s share price is up more than 250% over the last twelve months, with much of the gains concentrated in the past three months as speculation swirled around a transformative deal.

Monday’s rally was fueled by investor optimism over the sizable cash proceeds—estimated at $10 billion after taxes and expenses—and the company’s intent to streamline operations, reduce debt, and focus on higher-margin networking and technology businesses.

The sale aligns with accelerating industry demand for fiber-optic and high-speed connectivity solutions, positioning Amphenol to expand its presence in broadband infrastructure. For Commscope, the transaction is expected to substantially shore up its financial profile while providing resources for investment and innovation.

Recent earnings results have also inspired confidence, with Commscope posting strong second-quarter performance above analyst expectations. The stock now trades at multi-year highs, reflecting renewed faith in management’s ability to unlock value and respond to evolving market dynamics.

Commscope’s once-embattled shares now lead the sector’s momentum, underlining the market’s favorable view of its bold restructuring and the significant impact of M&A activity on growth prospects in the communications equipment space.