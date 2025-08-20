CoreWeave (CRWV) Major Investor Magnetar Cashes Out $91.7 Million as Lockup Period Expires

Magnetar Financial LLC, a 10% owner of CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV), sold 915,767 shares of Class A common stock on August 18, 2025, at $100.78 per share, generating approximately $91.7 million in proceeds from the transaction.

The massive sale comes as CoreWeave’s lockup period expires, allowing early investors to cash in on substantial gains from the AI infrastructure company’s public debut earlier this year. Magnetar’s transaction represents just a portion of what analysts expect could be a wave of insider selling as pre-IPO investors take profits.

Additional Magnetar entities also sold shares during the same period, with SEC filings showing $55.4 million in additional sales, bringing the hedge fund’s total divestiture to over $147 million across multiple transactions. The sales occurred through various Magnetar-affiliated funds and entities, with the firm maintaining indirect ownership while disclaiming direct beneficial ownership except for pecuniary interest.

CoreWeave’s stock has declined 46% from its June peak of $88 billion market capitalization, currently trading at approximately $49 billion amid concerns about the company’s money-losing operations and a proposed acquisition of Core Scientific. The stock had more than quadrupled following its IPO debut before recent volatility.

Magnetar had invested approximately $850 million in CoreWeave when other investors were hesitant, securing favorable terms that generated massive returns as the GPU-focused cloud computing company became a popular AI infrastructure play. The hedge fund’s early bet on CoreWeave, which counts Microsoft as its largest customer, proved prescient as demand for AI computing surged.

Despite the selling pressure, CoreWeave raised its 2025 revenue forecast to $5.15-$5.35 billion from $4.9-$5.1 billion previously, though this was overshadowed by wider-than-expected quarterly losses. The company plans $23 billion in capital expenditures this year to expand its AI computing infrastructure.

Analysts warn that the lockup expiration could cap near-term stock advances, with some projecting potential declines of over 60% based on fundamental valuation concerns. However, long-term prospects remain tied to continued enterprise AI adoption and cloud infrastructure demand.