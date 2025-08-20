CoreWeave (CRWV) Shares Plunge 5.18% as $1 Billion Insider Selling Wave Follows Lockup Expiration

CoreWeave Inc. shares fell sharply Wednesday, closing down $4.81 or 5.18% at $88.08, as the artificial intelligence cloud infrastructure company faced massive selling pressure following the expiration of its post-IPO lockup period.

The decline extended CoreWeave’s retreat from recent highs as company insiders and early investors sold over $1 billion worth of shares after lockup restrictions freed approximately 84% of the company’s Class A shares for trading for the first time since its March 2025 initial public offering.

Massive Block Trades Hit Market

Investment banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs arranged large block trades as investors rushed to liquidate positions following the lockup expiration. Among the major sellers, director Jack Cogen offloaded nearly $300 million worth of shares, while trading blocks as large as 6 million shares changed hands in after-hours sessions.

The selling activity erased approximately $16 billion in market capitalization, bringing CoreWeave’s total decline to over 50% from its peak valuation near $187 per share earlier this summer. The stock had surged nearly 200% since going public before the recent selloff.

Earnings Results Add to Uncertainty

The lockup expiration came just days after CoreWeave reported mixed second-quarter results that disappointed investors despite strong revenue growth. The company posted a wider-than-expected loss of $0.27 per share versus analyst estimates of $0.21, though revenue more than tripled to $1.21 billion and beat forecasts.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $1.15-$1.25 billion fell short of analyst expectations of $1.25 billion, raising questions about near-term growth momentum despite the company raising full-year revenue guidance to $5.15-$5.35 billion.

Strategic Challenges Mount

CoreWeave faces additional uncertainty around its pending $9 billion all-stock acquisition of Core Scientific, with some shareholders of the target company reportedly opposing the transaction. The deal’s uncertainty adds complexity as the company navigates increased share float and market volatility.

Despite maintaining a substantial revenue backlog of $30.1 billion, analysts worry about CoreWeave’s ability to convert bookings into realized revenue amid deployment delays and supply chain constraints.

Wall Street Divided on Outlook

Analyst opinions remain mixed following the lockup expiration. Morgan Stanley noted short-term risks while maintaining longer-term optimism about AI infrastructure demand. MoffettNathanson suggested the increased float could ultimately reduce volatility by improving trading liquidity.

However, Stifel analysts expressed caution, citing potential dilution concerns, while Citigroup maintained optimism about the company’s ability to exceed revenue expectations despite current pressures.

The massive insider selling wave underscores the risks facing high-flying IPO stocks when lockup restrictions expire, particularly for companies with concentrated ownership structures. While CoreWeave’s long-term positioning in AI infrastructure remains compelling to many analysts, the immediate supply surge from insider sales continues weighing on the stock as markets absorb the dramatically increased share float.