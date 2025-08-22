CoreWeave (CRWV) Tumbles as $2.5B Volume Ranks 16th Post-Lockup Expiry and Institutional Backing

CoreWeave shares declined 0.8% to $90.30 on August 21, generating massive trading volume of $2.53 billion that ranked 16th across all US markets, as the AI cloud computing company continues grappling with post-lockup volatility despite significant institutional backing.

Lockup Expiration Triggers Supply Surge

The stock has faced sustained pressure following the August 14 expiration of its IPO lockup period, which unlocked 84% of outstanding shares for trading. The event triggered over $1 billion in block trades facilitated by major investment banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs as insiders and early investors capitalized on the opportunity to monetize holdings.

CoreWeave went public at $40 per share in March 2025 and surged to a peak near $183 in late June before the lockup expiration created a flood of available shares. The dramatic increase in tradable supply has weighed on the stock despite strong fundamental performance.

Jane Street Provides Institutional Confidence

Offsetting some selling pressure, quantitative trading firm Jane Street disclosed a substantial 5.4% stake totaling 19.99 million shares, signaling renewed institutional confidence in CoreWeave’s prospects. The investment places Jane Street among the company’s top institutional holders alongside Magnetar Financial, FMR, and Nvidia.

The timing of Jane Street’s disclosure suggests sophisticated investors view current price levels as attractive entry points, even as the broader market adjusts to the expanded share count and increased liquidity.

Strong Fundamentals Amid Market Pressures

Despite stock volatility, CoreWeave reported impressive Q2 results with 207% revenue growth, though the company posted larger-than-expected losses. H.C. Wainwright upgraded the stock to “Buy” with a $180 price target, citing raised fiscal 2025 revenue guidance to $5.25 billion and the company’s positioning in high-growth AI infrastructure markets.

The elevated trading volume reflects both technical factors from the lockup expiration and fundamental investor interest in CoreWeave’s specialized GPU cloud services for artificial intelligence workloads.

Market Strategy Performance

The high-volume trading activity aligns with broader momentum strategies, as buying top 500 stocks by daily volume and holding for one day has generated 31.52% returns over 365 days with a 0.98% average daily return from 2022 to 2025, though performance varies significantly by market conditions.

CoreWeave’s current trading dynamics exemplify the challenges facing high-growth technology companies navigating lockup expirations while maintaining investor confidence in their long-term prospects amid near-term supply and demand imbalances.