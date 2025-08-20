CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Plunges 7.13% as AI Infrastructure Company Faces Post-Lockup Pressure

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) shares closed at $86.27, down $6.62 or 7.13% on Wednesday, extending the AI infrastructure company’s sharp decline following recent earnings disappointment and the expiration of its post-IPO lockup period.

The stock has experienced significant volatility in recent sessions, trading as high as $96.50 and as low as $88.65 during Wednesday’s session. The decline continues CoreWeave’s steep correction from its recent highs, with shares falling over 50% from their peak of $187.00 reached in June.

Trading volume remained elevated at over 31 million shares, indicating intense selling pressure as investors reassess the company’s valuation amid competitive concerns in the AI data center market. The stock opened at $96.44 before deteriorating throughout the trading session.

CoreWeave’s recent earnings report disappointed investors last week when the company posted an adjusted loss of $0.27 per share, worse than the expected $0.21 loss. Despite revenue more than tripling year-over-year to $1.21 billion and beating estimates of $1.08 billion, guidance fell short of aggressive growth expectations.

The company’s lockup period expired last week, allowing early investors and insiders to sell shares for the first time since the March IPO. Major investor Magnetar Financial already sold over $91 million worth of shares at around $100.78 per share, contributing to downward pressure.

Despite the decline, CoreWeave maintains a strong year-to-date gain of 129.41%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s advance. The AI infrastructure provider continues benefiting from surging demand for GPU computing power from customers including OpenAI, Microsoft, and Nvidia.

Wall Street analysts remain divided on CoreWeave’s prospects, with some maintaining optimism about long-term AI infrastructure demand while others express concern about the company’s $30.1 billion revenue backlog and ability to convert bookings into realized revenue amid deployment delays.

The stock’s 52-week range spans from a low of $33.52 to a high of $187.00, illustrating the extreme volatility characteristic of newly public AI-focused companies as markets attempt to value rapidly growing but unprofitable businesses in the artificial intelligence sector.