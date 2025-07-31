CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) Stock Jumps on Citi Upgrade as Analyst Cites Robust AI Demand

CoreWeave shares surged sharply on July 31, 2025, after Citi analyst Tyler Radke upgraded the stock to “Buy” from “Neutral,” maintaining a bullish price target of $160.

This move comes as the artificial intelligence-focused cloud computing company rebounds on confidence in durable, long-term AI infrastructure demand driven by industry giants like Microsoft and Oracle.

The upgrade helped propel CoreWeave’s stock more than 11% higher in Thursday trading. Radke’s note points to recent, stronger-than-expected quarterly results from Microsoft—CoreWeave’s largest customer, which accounts for the majority of its revenue—as underscoring a robust outlook for AI spending and further validating CoreWeave’s central role as an enabler for cloud-based GPU-intensive workloads.

Citi highlighted the following key arguments for the buy rating:

Sustained AI Infrastructure Demand: CoreWeave is deeply embedded in the surging cloud AI market as a top provider of advanced GPU resources, benefiting from multi-year contracts with Microsoft, OpenAI, and others.

CoreWeave is deeply embedded in the surging cloud AI market as a top provider of advanced GPU resources, benefiting from multi-year contracts with Microsoft, OpenAI, and others. Microsoft’s Expanding Capex: Microsoft’s announcement of increased capital expenditures for AI is seen as a powerful tailwind for CoreWeave, which closely partners with the tech giant.

Microsoft’s announcement of increased capital expenditures for AI is seen as a powerful tailwind for CoreWeave, which closely partners with the tech giant. Recent Pullback as Opportunity: Despite the stock’s volatile history—rising nearly 5x from its $40 IPO to a $187 peak before a sharp correction—Citi views the recent pullback to nearly $100 as an attractive re-entry point for long-term investors.

Despite the stock’s volatile history—rising nearly 5x from its $40 IPO to a $187 peak before a sharp correction—Citi views the recent pullback to nearly $100 as an attractive re-entry point for long-term investors. Oracle and Other Partnerships: Additional cloud alliances, notably with Oracle, further strengthen confidence in future demand for CoreWeave’s GPU infrastructure.

However, Citi’s recommendation does come with “high-risk” caveats. The firm cited ongoing concerns about heavy reliance on Microsoft (over 70% of Q1 2025 sales), high levels of debt, and risks related to post-IPO shareholder lock-up expirations in mid-August, which could spark further volatility.

Despite these risks, the analyst’s $160 target implies a potential upside of more than 55% from recent price levels. The upgrade reflects increased conviction that CoreWeave is among the best-positioned companies to capitalize on the accelerating investment cycle in artificial intelligence—the sector’s most powerful growth engine of 2025.