CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Faces Headwinds as Debt Burden Overshadows AI Growth Story

CoreWeave shares remain under pressure despite the AI infrastructure provider’s explosive revenue growth, as mounting debt obligations and interest expenses threaten to limit equity upside for investors.

The company delivered remarkable second-quarter results with revenue surging 207% year-over-year to $1.21 billion, yet persistent financing concerns continue to weigh on market sentiment.

The core challenge facing CoreWeave lies in its debt-heavy growth strategy, with total borrowings reaching $11.1 billion and quarterly interest expenses hitting $267 million—projected to climb further to $350-$390 million in Q3 2025.

While the company maintains a robust $30.1 billion revenue backlog and 62% adjusted EBITDA margin, operating income has compressed dramatically to just 2% from 20% a year ago, primarily due to scaling investments and stock-based compensation costs.

Despite raising full-year revenue guidance to $5.15-$5.35 billion, representing 174% growth, CoreWeave reported a net loss of $291 million in Q2, highlighting the challenge of converting top-line momentum into sustainable profitability.

The company’s aggressive capital expenditure plan of $20-$23 billion for 2025 further strains cash flow generation, raising concerns about future financing needs and potential dilution for existing shareholders.

Customer concentration adds another layer of risk, with Microsoft accounting for 71% of revenue, though recent expansions with OpenAI and new clients including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley provide some diversification. H.C. Wainwright recently upgraded the stock to “Buy” with a $180 price target, citing the selloff as overdone, while Jane Street’s acquisition of a 5.4% stake signals institutional confidence in the long-term AI infrastructure opportunity.

However, the path forward remains challenging as CoreWeave must balance aggressive growth investments with the burden of servicing high-yield debt in an environment where GPU assets face rapid technological obsolescence.

Until the company demonstrates meaningful progress toward positive free cash flow generation and reduced reliance on external funding, financing risk will likely continue to cap valuation multiples and maintain elevated stock volatility despite strong underlying demand for AI compute services.