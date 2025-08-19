CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Tumbles 6.75% as Post-Earnings Selloff Continues

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) closed down 6.75% at $90.27, extending a steep decline that has seen the AI infrastructure company shed over 33% of its value since its lock-up period expired last week.

The stock, which traded as high as $187 earlier this year, continues to face pressure despite reporting record quarterly revenue growth of over 200% year-over-year to $1.2 billion.

The selloff reflects investor concerns over CoreWeave’s massive capital expenditure requirements, with the company spending $2.9 billion in Q2 alone and projecting total capex of $20-23 billion for 2025 against expected revenues of just $5.15-5.35 billion.

While CEO Mike Intrator described the company as being in a “hypergrowth journey” with unprecedented AI demand, the disconnect between spending and revenue generation has spooked market participants.

Operating losses of $290 million for the quarter, combined with operating expenses that surged nearly four-fold to $1.19 billion, have raised questions about the company’s path to profitability. D.A. Davidson analysts noted that CoreWeave “currently does not generate sufficient profits to cover all obligations to its debt holders,” highlighting concerns about the company’s $8 billion debt load.

The dramatic price decline was exacerbated by the expiration of the IPO lock-up period on August 15, which allowed early investors and insiders to sell approximately $1 billion worth of stock. Major insider Jack D. Cogen has sold over 4.2 million shares for an estimated $382 million in recent months, while the company maintains a contracted backlog of $30.1 billion.

Despite the current turbulence, CoreWeave’s fundamental AI infrastructure thesis remains intact, with the company expanding its power capacity from 470 megawatts to over 900 MW by year-end and pursuing the acquisition of Core Scientific to further scale operations.

However, investors appear increasingly focused on when the company can translate its massive AI demand into sustainable profitability rather than just revenue growth.