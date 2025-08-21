CoreWeave Stock Price (CRWV) Down 50% From Highs, Receives Analyst Upgrade Amid Insider Selling Wave

CoreWeave’s stock price has plummeted approximately 50% from its all-time high of $187.00 reached in June 2025, currently trading at $91.52 as of Thursday’s close. The AI infrastructure provider’s shares fell 1.47% on the day, continuing a troubling trend that has seen the stock decline 31.18% over the past week and 27.67% over the past month.

The dramatic selloff comes as CoreWeave faces massive insider selling following the expiration of lockup provisions that previously restricted early investors and employees from trading their shares. This unlock has triggered a wave of selling pressure that has weighed heavily on the stock price despite the company’s strong revenue growth in the artificial intelligence sector.

Seeking Alpha upgraded CoreWeave with a research note titled “I Hope You Took Money Off The Table,” suggesting investors who capitalized on earlier gains made prudent decisions given the current volatility. The upgrade comes amid mixed analyst sentiment, with price targets ranging from a low of $32.00 to a high of $180.00.

CoreWeave reported better-than-expected Q2 2025 earnings, with earnings per share of -$0.27 beating estimates of -$0.32 by 15.62%. Revenue for the quarter reached $1.21 billion, surpassing the estimated $1.08 billion. Despite the earnings beat, the company continues to report significant losses, with net income of -$290.51 million for the last quarter.

The cloud computing company, which specializes in GPU infrastructure for AI workloads, went public in March 2025 and quickly became a darling of investors betting on the artificial intelligence boom. However, the stock’s extreme volatility is reflected in its wide 52-week range of $33.52 to $187.00.

Analysts remain divided on CoreWeave’s prospects, with the company’s high debt-to-equity ratio of 381.14x and negative earnings raising concerns about financial sustainability. The next earnings report is expected on November 14, 2025, with an estimated EPS of -$0.34. With a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, CoreWeave trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 20.0x, significantly higher than sector averages.